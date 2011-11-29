Tiago Muraro

Grocery list for iPhone

Tiago Muraro
Tiago Muraro
  • Save
Grocery list for iPhone app iphone ui groceries grocery
Download color palette

Hey guys :)

This is the first design of my first iPhone app. It's a super-simple "to-do" list, specific for grocery shopping.

Please, let me know what do you think about it!
More shots coming soon ;)

Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 29, 2011
Tiago Muraro
Tiago Muraro

More by Tiago Muraro

View profile
    • Like