Mike Greenwell 🍩

Wedding Stamp Option A

Mike Greenwell 🍩
Mike Greenwell 🍩
  • Save
Wedding Stamp Option A stamp wedding ink paperbag circle script
Download color palette

I am working on a design for a rubber stamp for a part of my wedding invite - looking for feedback ... :)
Thanks!
-Mike

View all tags
Posted on Nov 29, 2011
Mike Greenwell 🍩
Mike Greenwell 🍩

More by Mike Greenwell 🍩

View profile
    • Like