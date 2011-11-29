Sye Robertson

Change The Future Now - Tee Mockup

Sye Robertson
Sye Robertson
Change The Future Now - Tee Mockup lettering worn red the salvation army red shield
A tee mockup of a concept I've done for The Salvation Army Melbourne Central Division. I'm still very new to lettering.

Posted on Nov 29, 2011
