Light UI

Light UI art cross design element free freebie gui interface kit media photoshop psd resource tick ui user vector web ux upload switch on off loader loading
Grab the free PSD here: http://www.icondeposit.com/design:20

This might be the start of a New UI Kit ;) Just thought I'd give away a preview of it first. It includes on/off switches and a loader. It is entirely vector, so you can re-scale this to any size if needed. This also includes a Photoshop PSD like always, Enjoy :)

