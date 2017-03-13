Nicolas Lanthemann
Freebie - Coded Micro Interactions

Freebie - Coded Micro Interactions minimal gradient parallax hover animations code dev interaction ux
Dear designers and dear developers,

I've been recently working on some micro interactions. I did this on codepen http://codepen.io/vanderlanth/pen/YZZeJE.
Feel free to take a look in the code if you want ;)

Oh, by the way, I hope you like it :D

Posted on Mar 13, 2017
