Jad Limcaco

Hack Nights Blog Post

Jad Limcaco
Jad Limcaco
  • Save
Hack Nights Blog Post blue dark simple art directed
Download color palette

I've finally finished the entire design of this art-directed blog post. You can see it live here.

http://designinformer.com/hack-nights/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2010
Jad Limcaco
Jad Limcaco

More by Jad Limcaco

View profile
    • Like