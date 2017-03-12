David Damour

La Danseuse De Vitruve-The Vitruvian Dancer

La Danseuse De Vitruve-The Vitruvian Dancer vitruve dancer numerique design illustration illustrator
  1. la-danseuse-de-vitruve.jpg
  2. danseuse.png
  3. danseuse2.png

I made this illustration to demonstrate the movement. a wink to Leonardo.

Posted on Mar 12, 2017
