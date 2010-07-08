Colorcubic

The Color Bureau

Colorcubic
Colorcubic
  • Save
The Color Bureau the color bureau colorcubic stamp logo typography branding online shop apparel prints posters
Download color palette

This is our finished logo for our online shop, The Color Bureau (hopefully launching sooner than later).

Colorcubic
Colorcubic

More by Colorcubic

View profile
    • Like