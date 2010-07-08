Colorcubic

A Gap Between logo typeface a gap between logo typography typeface illustration branding colorcubic nueva forma italo disco chill-wave
The final sketch of a logo typeface we made for chill-wave / italo disco artist, A Gap Between.

