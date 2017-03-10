Trending designs to inspire you
When I first looked at the Phone Fixer logo by @LeoLogos.com (https://dribbble.com/shots/3348545-LOGO-GRIDS), that was all I could see :) So I just HAD to make this rebound.
Took me 10 minutes, 5 of which I spent giggling at the name "Lobster Wrench".