Another new Processing sketch I've been chipping away at. I had an idea in mind a while ago to run some polygons together in a strip around a central axis and skew the colours, position and size for variation. Took a heck of a lot of work to get here though; thinking with trig in 3D led to a lot of false starts. It all finally clicked tonight.

I'm pleased with the unexpectedly architectural quality of this one. Next step is to up the variation so the central circles aren't so obvious, and hopefully rotate around the Y axis as well so the result is a bit more spherical.