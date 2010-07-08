Rich Dellinger

iPhone 4 Gelaskin

Rich Dellinger
Rich Dellinger
  • Save
iPhone 4 Gelaskin iphone mac ios apple hardware logo
Download color palette

Just did a skin for my iPhone 4. Looking forward to seeing how it turns out.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2010
Rich Dellinger
Rich Dellinger

More by Rich Dellinger

View profile
    • Like