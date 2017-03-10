Erfan

Health App dashboard

Health App dashboard running green ux ui workout tracker progress dashboard app health fitness
This dashboard contains several widgets with data about your progress and an easy access to each section at the same time. All in fresh colours with autumn vibes.
Posted on Mar 10, 2017
German UX Director with 10+ years in Product & Branding
