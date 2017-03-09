Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI Design Principles

UI Design Principles icon app ios design principles animation
These are some silly animations I created for my presentation about the future of user interfaces.

They represent 4 design principles of UI: flexibility, modularity, personality, adaptability.

You can learn more and download the slides of my presentation here: http://ios20.harrisrodis.com

