Pedja Rusic

Icon Box 2.0

Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
  • Save
Icon Box 2.0 icon box 2.0 blue buttons icons header
Download color palette

So IconBox 2.0 is OUT! :D

Check the whole site here!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2010
Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
tipsypixel [dot] com

More by Pedja Rusic

View profile
    • Like