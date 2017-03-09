Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab

Drawingception

Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Hire Us
  • Save
Drawingception process hands sketching drawing editorial design illustration
Drawingception process hands sketching drawing editorial design illustration
Drawingception process hands sketching drawing editorial design illustration
Download color palette
  1. drawinception.png
  2. draft.png
  3. rough.png

This is the cover illustration for a Medium post that shows our process when working on illustrations, or an illustration about illustration about illustration about illustration about…

Also take a peek to its process on the attached sketches!.

Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
Our websiteFacebookTwitterInstagram

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2017
Aerolab
Aerolab
Here´s some Aeromagic for ya´
Hire Us

More by Aerolab

View profile
    • Like