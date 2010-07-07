lisa romero

thanks, all! these are the original owls I created for a client that didn't work out. this is what the last post was made from. available if anyone would like to use them for something. just send me an email. the orig was drawn in sharpie and then i digitally colored.

Posted on Jul 7, 2010
