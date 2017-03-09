Vitali Senevych

EasyQA Home

Vitali Senevych
Vitali Senevych
Hire Me
  • Save
EasyQA Home tool product qa home landing page green website web design ux ui web site
EasyQA Home tool product qa home landing page green website web design ux ui web site
Download color palette
  1. qa_s_1.png
  2. eqa_index_desk.png

Hi Dribbblers! 👊🏻

I'm glad to show you home page for EasyQA Test Management Tool. This tool helps you to plan and execute testing, report issues and find crashes, manage a team and track results.

Make sure to follow ThinkMobiles to stay updated with our work. Also, check out our profiles on Behance and Instagram.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2017
Vitali Senevych
Vitali Senevych
Digital Designer
Hire Me

More by Vitali Senevych

View profile
    • Like