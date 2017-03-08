Markus Magnusson

Business Fella for Anya Hindmarch

Business Fella for Anya Hindmarch walk cycle vector after effects ae animation
Thinking of doing a big course on different types of Walk cycles.
If this sounds interesting then plz consider subscribing to my:
email list.
If there's enough interest it will happen. Love/Markus

Posted on Mar 8, 2017
