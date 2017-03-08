Adam Zielonko

Modeling Agency UI Concept

Adam Zielonko
Adam Zielonko
  • Save
Modeling Agency UI Concept clean clear minimal ui ux web motion animation scandinavian fashion after effects minimalistic
Download color palette

I've worked recently on some UI interaction concepts. I wanted to keep it simple yet attach some unique look & feel.

What do you think? Please let me know what are your thoughts/comments on this.

Hit “L” if you like it 💙
Have a great day guys!

Adam Zielonko
Adam Zielonko

More by Adam Zielonko

View profile
    • Like