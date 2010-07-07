Erik Sagen

The Duck

donaldduck disney crayon illustration
My kids have been requesting these Disney crayon sketches (Beast, Belle and others are done but packed away in boxes) for a few weeks now.

One nice thing about using crayon is it feels extremely loose but also prevents you from erasing mistakes.

This particular sketch was done a few weeks ago but I meant to share it here on Dribbble and Joey's sketch of Donald was a good reminder. I hesitate to put up too much Disney art of mine - I wonder if it being fan art is okay?

Rebound of
Donald
By Joey Ellis
Posted on Jul 7, 2010
