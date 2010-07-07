👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My kids have been requesting these Disney crayon sketches (Beast, Belle and others are done but packed away in boxes) for a few weeks now.
One nice thing about using crayon is it feels extremely loose but also prevents you from erasing mistakes.
This particular sketch was done a few weeks ago but I meant to share it here on Dribbble and Joey's sketch of Donald was a good reminder. I hesitate to put up too much Disney art of mine - I wonder if it being fan art is okay?