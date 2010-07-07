Mike Dawson

Snowshoe June Mailer

Mike Dawson
Mike Dawson
  • Save
Snowshoe June Mailer typography photography futura
Download color palette

Glimpse of the cover for Summer/June direct mailer (dimensions roughly 25.3" x 6.8")

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2010
Mike Dawson
Mike Dawson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mike Dawson

View profile
    • Like