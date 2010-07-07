Caroline Hadilaksono

Submarine!

Caroline Hadilaksono
Caroline Hadilaksono
  • Save
Submarine! illustration
Download color palette

it's for that jubilee app birthday cards. i think i'm spending way too much time than they expected on these. i don't care, it's fun.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2010
Caroline Hadilaksono
Caroline Hadilaksono

More by Caroline Hadilaksono

View profile
    • Like