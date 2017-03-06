Nicolas Solerieu
Opendoor Design

Icons concept

Trying out some icon design for our how it work page.
Those are for the 4 steps of our selling process :
1. Request an offer
2. Review your offer
3. Schedule an inspection
4. Close your sale

Checkout the concept that uses those icons and the full set with the variations attached

Posted on Mar 6, 2017
Empowering everyone with the freedom to move

