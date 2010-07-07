E.J. Coughlin

Interface Rework

Interface Rework blue mild steps wizard
The client did not like the previous design at all. So, here's the 180 degree rebound. More "wizardy".

Rebound of
College application interface
Posted on Jul 7, 2010
