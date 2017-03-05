Leo Leung

Leo Leung
Leo Leung
Side mini navigation bar ux ui travel social navigation map flow find concept card app
Most of the time we have developed some fixed gestures operating habits, especially at the corners of the screen, could we have to chance to further expand the functionality of the button? Here are some of my attempts.

Btw I want to ask a question, has anyone tried the tool which called Lottie?

It's an open-source motion framework initiated by Airbnb, and I have spent a lot of time studying it because of the need of my company's project, the most important thing is that it's awesome, and there is no doubt that it will speed up the process of dynamic motion design, maybe I'll share something with you guys later.

