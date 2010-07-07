Sacha Greif

Faceted Search

Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif
  • Save
Faceted Search faceted search search filter
Download color palette

Designing a faceted search (filter) interface. Checking a criteria to search by would add it to the "active filters" list.

But should the default state (which would return all results) be all filters checked, or none?

(more details about my question: http://forr.st/~iR3 )

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2010
Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif

More by Sacha Greif

View profile
    • Like