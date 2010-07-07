Gerren Lamson

Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson
WIP. Hand-drawn concept for a home-based sewing start-up for baby clothing and more. Sky blue, peach, banana yellow.

Posted on Jul 7, 2010
Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson

