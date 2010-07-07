Jared Erickson

The most Minimalist poster ever.

Jared Erickson
Jared Erickson
  • Save
The most Minimalist poster ever. poster minimalist free throw
Download color palette

I'm sick of seeing minimalist posters..

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2010
Jared Erickson
Jared Erickson

More by Jared Erickson

View profile
    • Like