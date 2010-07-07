Logo Concept

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This was a logo created for an athletic club named "Peak". The concept was a very stylized 'P' that is in the shape of a mountain w/ a little mountain growing into a bigger one. Playing on the ideas behind exercise. The natural state of a triangle inside of a circle creates quite a bit of tension which I liked. There is tension in exercise, putting your body through a bit of discomfort to gain health and longevity.
Ultimately it wasn't used because of the cost to update signage/materials, etc. All around it turned out to be a fairly odd process.