Logo Concept

This was a logo created for an athletic club named "Peak". The concept was a very stylized 'P' that is in the shape of a mountain w/ a little mountain growing into a bigger one. Playing on the ideas behind exercise. The natural state of a triangle inside of a circle creates quite a bit of tension which I liked. There is tension in exercise, putting your body through a bit of discomfort to gain health and longevity.

Ultimately it wasn't used because of the cost to update signage/materials, etc. All around it turned out to be a fairly odd process.