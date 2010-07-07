Jonathan Bowden

Concept evolved pt. 3

Jonathan Bowden
Jonathan Bowden
Hire Me
  • Save
Concept evolved pt. 3 orange green yellow pink rings minimal icon navigation ui video player
Download color palette

The "what can ___ do for you?" is evolving... Here i'm playing with a icon based nav system to allow the user to quickly and easily get to the other sections of the site.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2010
Jonathan Bowden
Jonathan Bowden
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Bowden

View profile
    • Like