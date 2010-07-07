Dan Sullivan

Big Bluto illustration portfolio website typography lobster gotham parallax animation
Top 2/3's of the Big Bluto portfolio site. The biker and background will be a spritely animation. I'm really looking for some constructive criticism so please leave some comments. Thanks!

