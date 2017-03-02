Hello Dribbble!

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
We’re extremely happy to finally become a part of this wonderful community!
Our first shot was inspired by the places where you can find us (except San Escobar for obvious reasons).
Follow us and stay tuned if you are up to get some good stuff!
PS. Thank you Milosz Klimek for inviting us!
Credit goes to:
Design: Dominika Kamola
Animation: Mateusz Jurkiewicz
Want to see more of our projects? Go to our portfolio and get inspired 👉 www.miquido.com/portfolio/
—
We are a Google-certified software development company. We develop and design future-oriented digital products for international brands. If you’re searching for a partner that will take a good care of your software product, Miquido will be the perfect choice!
Don’t hesitate and contact us