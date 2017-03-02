Hello Dribbble!

Hello Dribbblers!

We’re extremely happy to finally become a part of this wonderful community!

Our first shot was inspired by the places where you can find us (except San Escobar for obvious reasons).

Follow us and stay tuned if you are up to get some good stuff!

PS. Thank you Milosz Klimek for inviting us!

Credit goes to:

Design: Dominika Kamola

Animation: Mateusz Jurkiewicz

Want to see more of our projects? Go to our portfolio and get inspired 👉 www.miquido.com/portfolio/



—

We are a Google-certified software development company. We develop and design future-oriented digital products for international brands. If you’re searching for a partner that will take a good care of your software product, Miquido will be the perfect choice!

Don’t hesitate and contact us