Magazines & Newspapers
I still love doing what I started off doing, designing for highly intensive content. Magazines and newspapers. This one will be out shortly, awesome person to work with. This was the concept that went to production. A lot of transparency and negative spacing rules.

Posted on Jul 7, 2010
