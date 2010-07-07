Trent Walton

Mojo

Mojo orange cyclone beige lightning hopkins
I recently discovered Lightning Hopkins through Rdio. He's got this song about goin' to Louisiana, and getting a mojo hand.

Posted on Jul 7, 2010
