Steven Parisi

Micro Animations for bottom navigation

Steven Parisi
Steven Parisi
Micro Animations for bottom navigation
Animated bottom nav. Curious to see where UI designers go now that the Lottie release makes things like this so lightweight.

Steven Parisi
Steven Parisi

