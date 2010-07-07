Alex Solonsky

Blins

Alex Solonsky
Alex Solonsky
  • Save
Blins logo lettering typography
Download color palette

Logo for russian restaurant in the US.
Can't describe a taste of pure russian blins, you should try it.
Don't forget the caviar)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2010
Alex Solonsky
Alex Solonsky

More by Alex Solonsky

View profile
    • Like