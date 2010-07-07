--

NOTE: [View full-size screenshot here]

Working on a new tablet layout, to be used as a basis for web apps we build at work. This represents about a day's worth of work (in code). No images were used, except for a slight drop-shadow inside of form inputs, to get them looking consistent cross-browser.

Unlike some of the other mobile frameworks out there, this works in more than just WebKit browsers. This screenshot is from Firefox.

Note: To get around the limitations of position:fixed and overflow:auto in mobile WebKit, I'm using the mini JS library called iScroll...

