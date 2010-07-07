Carson Kahn

Mac mini design

Carson Kahn
Carson Kahn
  • Save
Mac mini design mac mini apple icon graphic (re)design aluminum sleek background design wip blue
Download color palette

Full view: http://cl.ly/1ZxM

A little project I whipped up today because I noticed there aren't a lot of Mac mini icons from after the redesign a few weeks ago. It's a tad more orthogonal than the original, but whatever.

Going for a mellow, inconspicuously classy feel. Critique welcome as always.

This post is also on Forrst, for those who aren't on Dribbble, at http://forr.st/~iBw.

Yes, still WIP.

EDIT: If you're on M*, you can find a slightly more exhaustive version of this post under Mac Critique, if you're interested.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2010
Carson Kahn
Carson Kahn

More by Carson Kahn

View profile
    • Like