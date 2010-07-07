Mac mini design

Full view: http://cl.ly/1ZxM

A little project I whipped up today because I noticed there aren't a lot of Mac mini icons from after the redesign a few weeks ago. It's a tad more orthogonal than the original, but whatever.

Going for a mellow, inconspicuously classy feel. Critique welcome as always.

This post is also on Forrst, for those who aren't on Dribbble, at http://forr.st/~iBw.

Yes, still WIP.

EDIT: If you're on M*, you can find a slightly more exhaustive version of this post under Mac Critique, if you're interested.