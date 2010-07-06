Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

Photoshop layers palette mock

Photoshop layers palette mock photoshop mock cs6
A quick, hacked together mock of Photoshop's layers palette, with searching added. I've created a list of small things I'd like to see in Photoshop CS6. I'm hoping that Adobe will read the list and consider adding some.

Wishful thinking? Is there anything small you'd like fixed, tweaked or added to Photoshop? I'll email the list to John Nack soon.

