I really dislike the current .net magazine favicon, it's very wishy washy and looks lost in my browser. So I've had a crack at a new one! It's based on the magazine cover design, which shifts the '.' half onto the edge and spine. By removing it there's a little more room for the text, and using the dark background helps to make it 'pop'. I'm not sure how important the '.' is to the brand, but when you're doing a favicon every pixel counts!

Posted on Nov 27, 2011
