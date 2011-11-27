John-Eilif Eliassen

A social feed website

John-Eilif Eliassen
John-Eilif Eliassen
  • Save
A social feed website feed website social
Download color palette

This is a project site of mine where it will fetch and display users activities on different social engines such as twitter, facebook and even... dribbbble? The users are able to decide what networks it should fetch information from.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2011
John-Eilif Eliassen
John-Eilif Eliassen

More by John-Eilif Eliassen

View profile
    • Like