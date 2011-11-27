Jim LePage

Peace on Earth

Jim LePage
Jim LePage
  • Save
Peace on Earth christmas peace
Download color palette

One of a series of three prints I made for decorating our house this Christmas.

Ca7930dde30575a49ddaad4437a6311c
Rebound of
Holy Holy Holy
By Jim LePage
View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2011
Jim LePage
Jim LePage

More by Jim LePage

View profile
    • Like