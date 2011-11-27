Jeriah Lau

Russian Up

Jeriah Lau
Jeriah Lau
  • Save
Russian Up russian up bear russia russian
Download color palette

Made the vector version of the sketch. I add shadows under the letters. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2011
Jeriah Lau
Jeriah Lau

More by Jeriah Lau

View profile
    • Like