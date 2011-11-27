Louie Mantia, Jr.

Kermit

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
  • Save
Kermit kermit kermit the frog green muppet muppets jim henson
Download color palette

Made a Kermit wallpaper this morning.

http://mantia.me/wallpaper/kermit/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2011
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
America’s Favorite Icon Designer™

More by Louie Mantia, Jr.

View profile
    • Like