Bear

Bear bear oso mammals forrest furry animal animals brown animal cute animal
It was the bears turn :) (painting some animals for the 123 Zoo iPhone app (learning the numbers).. an spinoff of ABC Zoo)

Posted on Nov 27, 2011
