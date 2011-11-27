Dre Jones

The dreaded website redesign begins

Dre Jones
Dre Jones
  • Save
The dreaded website redesign begins
Download color palette

Is there anyone who doesn't find redesigning their own website the hardest job of all?

Really need to sort out some anti-aliasing on that clipping path...

Posted on Nov 27, 2011
Dre Jones
Dre Jones

More by Dre Jones

View profile
    • Like