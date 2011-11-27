Dre Jones

Working on a theme for a shopping cart

Experimenting with a slightly gritty theme for a shopping cart platform. Inspired by truck tarps and garage handbooks. It's proven a touch tricky as we can't touch the markup or use any javascript.

Posted on Nov 27, 2011
