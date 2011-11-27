Mirko Echghi-Ghamsari

Inset Detail

Mirko Echghi-Ghamsari
Mirko Echghi-Ghamsari
  • Save
Inset Detail inset letterpress ornament website
Download color palette

I like the inset effect on this ornament

View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2011
Mirko Echghi-Ghamsari
Mirko Echghi-Ghamsari

More by Mirko Echghi-Ghamsari

View profile
    • Like