Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sarah Schmidt

Jukey Dance

Sarah Schmidt
Sarah Schmidt
  • Save
Jukey Dance hand drawn animation character animation cel animation 2d animation emo emo night cleveland jukebox breakdown jukebox pabst pabst blue ribbon pbr
Download color palette

One of two little dances I am working on for my friends's DJ night in Cleveland, Jukebox Breakdown. I designed a poster, a backdrop, and these little Jukebox characters over the past two years - this year we are making GIFs and stickers!

Sarah Schmidt
Sarah Schmidt

More by Sarah Schmidt

View profile
    • Like